KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 364,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in KeyCorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 63,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 45.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 323,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 101,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,637,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 101,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

