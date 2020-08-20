Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.89.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $102.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 727,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,904,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

