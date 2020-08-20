Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 220.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 158,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.46, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

