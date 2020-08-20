Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1,748.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

