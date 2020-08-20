Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Korea Electric Power from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 7.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,171,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 12.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

