Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRUS. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. Equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 125.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.