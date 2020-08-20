L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L OREAL CO/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.54.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

