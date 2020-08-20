Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $565.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,011 shares of company stock worth $104,511. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,493,000 after buying an additional 195,337 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 165,979 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

