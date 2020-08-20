Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given a $2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

