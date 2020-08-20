Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Legg Mason worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 14.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 1,173.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.92 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Legg Mason news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $32,395,936.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,106,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $11,171,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,644,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.