Lightspeed Venture Partners Se Acquires 1,315,789 Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 1,315,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lightspeed Venture Partners Se also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 77,797 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,805.06.

Shares of PSNL opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Personalis has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $24.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $692.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSNL. ValuEngine cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 530,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 477,674 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 26.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 253,880 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 253,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

