Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Limbach from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Limbach has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. Limbach had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Services In Kingsway sold 66,710 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $350,894.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Limbach as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

