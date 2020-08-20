Lindon G. Robertson Sells 39,238 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,169,861.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BRKS opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $7,078,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

