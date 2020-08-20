Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LINX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Linx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Linx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Linx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Linx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Linx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.93.

LINX stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Linx has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINX. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Linx in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Linx in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Linx in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linx in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linx in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

