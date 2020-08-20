Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $10.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of LAC opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.70. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

