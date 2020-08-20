Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:LYG opened at $1.45 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,548,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 148.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,806,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832,855 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 24,860,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,560,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 184.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,135,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922,386 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

