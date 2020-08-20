Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LOW opened at $157.91 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

