Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at BofA Securities

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price hoisted by BofA Securities from $176.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $157.91 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average is $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $284,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.