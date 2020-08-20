Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $176.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $157.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

