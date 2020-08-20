Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $385.00 at B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $317.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.97.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $358.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $364.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 108.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.