Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LUMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.32.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,797.00% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lumos Pharma stock. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.61% of Lumos Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 39.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

