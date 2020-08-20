Mark A. Sirgo Sells 200,000 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $508.71 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDSI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

