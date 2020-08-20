Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Markel were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,078,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Markel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 309,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,617,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,166,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,072.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $993.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,000.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,048.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.