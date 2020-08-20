MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in MarketAxess by 8.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,883,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $499.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.78 and a 200 day moving average of $439.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

