MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.27.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.