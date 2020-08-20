Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Masco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Shares of MAS opened at $58.90 on Thursday. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

