Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Sells $8,037,789.21 in Stock

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $115.21 on Thursday. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 500.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $103.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $295,380,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 125.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Match Group by 1,073.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,840 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $225,392,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $190,638,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

