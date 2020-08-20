MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

