Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 119,555 Shares

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 119,555 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $3,731,311.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,063,586.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Leslie Stretch sold 14,680 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $455,226.80.

On Friday, August 7th, Leslie Stretch sold 100 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $3,102.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Leslie Stretch sold 48,874 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,461,332.60.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Leslie Stretch sold 219,839 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $6,731,470.18.

On Monday, July 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 30,482 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $889,464.76.

On Monday, June 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $864,487.68.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,216 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $860,312.96.

Shares of MDLA opened at $31.49 on Thursday. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -18.86.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Medallia by 301.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,984,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997,579 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,403,000 after buying an additional 4,706,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,502,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

