Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

MCC opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. Medley Capital has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The investment management company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. Medley Capital had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 391.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Medley Capital will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 126,952 shares of Medley Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $82,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 384,954 shares of company stock worth $552,088 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medley Capital by 256.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 75.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 60,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the first quarter worth $193,000. Fondren Management LP raised its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,166,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the second quarter worth $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

