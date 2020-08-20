Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Mesoblast from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.66.

Shares of MESO opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 197.65%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,324,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

