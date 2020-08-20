Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,884 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,835 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 51.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $10,132,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $260,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $124.38 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

