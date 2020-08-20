Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $53,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,154 shares in the company, valued at $325,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $165,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $372,588. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.