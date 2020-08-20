Mikkel Svane Sells 50,000 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $4,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,825,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $101.94. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

