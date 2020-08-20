Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mimecast from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.63, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at $363,611.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $266,920.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,650.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,042 shares of company stock worth $16,210,032 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mimecast by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Mimecast by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Mimecast by 10.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

