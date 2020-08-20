Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.75

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 998820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $523.12 million, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $112,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,010,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

