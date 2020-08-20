Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,315 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $39,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $118.04 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,090 shares of company stock worth $4,834,974. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

