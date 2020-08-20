Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 172.7% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novocure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

In other news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $2,879,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,612.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,581,846.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,821 shares of company stock worth $4,144,663 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.