Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AES by 168.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 333.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

AES opened at $17.74 on Thursday. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.