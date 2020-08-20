Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,041,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 1,023,509 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 795,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 228,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 179,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

