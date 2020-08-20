Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 23,124 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $569,312.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,034,608 shares in the company, valued at $173,192,048.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 18,294 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $451,312.98.

On Monday, August 10th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 24,662 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $601,752.80.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,193 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $365,695.51.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 22,850 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,139.50.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 1,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $24,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 6,351 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $152,678.04.

On Monday, July 6th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,679 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $64,349.58.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $502,944.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,341 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $252,734.04.

On Thursday, May 28th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $493,600.00.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.65. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $38.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,502,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 37.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

