Money3 Co. Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MNY)

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.86. Money3 has a twelve month low of A$0.67 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of A$3.04 ($2.17). The stock has a market cap of $281.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62.

Money3 Company Profile

Money3 Corporation Limited, a finance company, provides secured and unsecured personal loans in Australia. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, scooters, vans, minibuses, campervans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, and tractors. It also provides cash and personal loans.

