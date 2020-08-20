MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $44.02.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

