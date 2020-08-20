Morgan Stanley Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $165.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.12.

Target stock opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.63. Target has a 52 week low of $85.53 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 6.9% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Target by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

