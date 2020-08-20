Morgan Stanley Increases SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $20.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SolarWinds has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $21.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,354,547.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 828,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason Bliss sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,338,472.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,529,947.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 576,641 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,034. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 227.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

