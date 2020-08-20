Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on MORF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

MORF stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $816.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Morphic will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,775.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $583,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,343. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 401,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Morphic by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

