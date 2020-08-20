Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 72 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,629,000 after acquiring an additional 407,319 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $70,465,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 191.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $386.65 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $407.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.81 and a 200-day moving average of $296.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.08, for a total value of $420,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,032 shares of company stock valued at $42,064,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

