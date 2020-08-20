Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total transaction of $418,486.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,669 shares of company stock worth $1,428,472. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS stock opened at $185.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.61. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

