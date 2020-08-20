Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Skechers USA worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in Skechers USA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 181,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Skechers USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 6.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

In other Skechers USA news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $29.22 on Thursday. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

