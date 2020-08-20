Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ONE Gas worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 345.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 238.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.24. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

